Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

TODAY: Breezy. Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Breezy winds continue with Sierra lows near 40-degrees.

KXTV 6:54 AM. PDT May 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories