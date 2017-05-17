Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy afternoon. Mostly sunny in the Sierra with highs in the low 50s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny with lows near freezing.

KXTV 7:24 AM. PDT May 17, 2017

