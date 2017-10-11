Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

TODAY: Smoky at times. Breezy. Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs in the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s. Mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

KXTV 7:36 AM. PDT October 11, 2017

