Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the low 70s with scattered thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60�. A chance of showers and thunderstorms with Sierra lows in the low to mid 40s.

KXTV 7:10 AM. PDT September 13, 2017

