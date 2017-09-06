Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the mid 80s to near 90�. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of afternoon storms with Sierra high

KXTV 7:49 AM. PDT September 06, 2017

