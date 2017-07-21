Local A.M. weather: Friday, July 21, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Hazy in the Sierra with highs in the low 80s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows near 60. Sierra lows in the upper 30s. Haze with areas of smoke.

KXTV 7:39 AM. PDT July 21, 2017

