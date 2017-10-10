Local A.M. Weather: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with some smoke. Highs in the low 80s. Sierra highs in the low 60s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy with Sierra lows in the mid 30s.

KXTV 7:11 AM. PDT October 10, 2017

