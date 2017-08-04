Local afternoon forecast: Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with lows near 70�. Sierra lows in the mid 50s with an isolated thunderstorm.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

KXTV 12:11 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

