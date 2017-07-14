Local afternoon forecast: Friday, July 14, 2017

TONIGHT: Clear with lows near 60. Mostly clear with Sierra lows in the mid 40s. SATURDAY: Hot. Sunny with highs from 100-105�. Sierra highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

KXTV 11:38 AM. PDT July 14, 2017

