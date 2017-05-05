Local Afternoon forecast: Friday, May 5, 2017

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Sierra highs in the mid 60s.SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs near 70. Chance of showers in the Sierra. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level dips to near 7500 feet.

KXTV 11:49 AM. PDT May 05, 2017

