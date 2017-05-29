Local afternoon forecast: Monday, May, 29, 2017

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and showers early with Sierra lows

KXTV 11:43 AM. PDT May 29, 2017

