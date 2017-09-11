Local afternoon forecast: Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sierra highs near 80� with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms in the valley. Highs in the upper 80s. Sierra highs in the

KXTV 12:11 PM. PDT September 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories