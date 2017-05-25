Local Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 25, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy at times. Sierra highs in the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Breezy at times. Mostly clear with lows mid 50s. Sierra lows in the mid to upper 30s.

KXTV 11:52 AM. PDT May 25, 2017

