Local afternoon forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 70�. Sierra lows in the mid 50s. WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs ranging from 98� to 108�. Areas in Yuba City and north will have highs ranging from 100� to 117�. Sierra highs in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny with a slig

KXTV 11:48 AM. PDT August 01, 2017

