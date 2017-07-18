Local afternoon forecast: Tuesday, July 18, 2017

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s. Mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s. Breezy. WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the low 80s.

KXTV 12:00 PM. PDT July 18, 2017

