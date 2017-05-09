Local afternoon forecast: Tuesday, May 9, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Sierra lows near 40-degrees.WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy with Sierra highs in the upper 60s.

KXTV 1:10 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

