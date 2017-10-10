Local afternoon forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy with Sierra lows in the mid 30s.WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs in the upper 50s.

KXTV 11:53 AM. PDT October 10, 2017

