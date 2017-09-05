Local afternoon forecast: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

TUESDAY: Hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the Sierra with highs in the mid 80s.WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies with highs near 90�. Sierra highs near 80� with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

KXTV 11:46 AM. PDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories