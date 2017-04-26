Local afternoon forecast: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TODAY: Chance of light showers. Breezy at times. Highs in the low 70s. Sierra highs in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Windy at times.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s. Sierra lows in the upper 30s. Breezy a

KXTV 11:53 AM. PDT April 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories