Local afternoon forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in Sierra. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs near 80�. A chance of isolated of thunderstorms.

KXTV 11:53 AM. PDT August 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories