Local afternoon forecast: Wednesday, July 5, 2017

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60 degrees. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. THURSDAY: Hot and sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Sierra highs in the low 80s with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

KXTV 11:58 AM. PDT July 05, 2017

