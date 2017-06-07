Local afternoon forecast: Wednesday, June 7, 2017

TONIGHT: Breezy. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Sierra lows in the upper 40s.THURSDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs in the mid 60s. Showers by the evening. Breezy.

KXTV 1:00 PM. PDT June 07, 2017

