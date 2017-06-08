Local afternoon weather: Thursday, June 8. 2017

TONIGHT: Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Sierra lows in the mid 40s.FRIDAY: A chance of early morning showers. Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid to mid 70s. Sierra highs in the upper 50s with a chance of showers.

KXTV 1:12 PM. PDT June 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories