Local evening forecast: Friday, July 28, 2017

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 100. Sierra highs in the mid 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms.SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 100. Sierra highs in the mid 80s with a chance of thunderstorms.

KXTV 12:02 AM. PDT July 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories