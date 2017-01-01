Local P.M. forecast: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs near 50. Sierra highs in the low 30s and partly cloudy with a chance of snow. MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs mid 40s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow i

KXTV 9:31 AM. PST January 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories