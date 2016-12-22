Sacramento Local Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Light snow moving in overnight.
TONIGHT: Showers move in late into early tomorrow morning. Valley lows in the low 40s. Sierra lows in the 20s & 30s.
FRIDAY: Good chance for rain with highs in the lower 50s it will also be windy. Sierra highs in the lower 40s with snow moving in. Could be a busy travel day in Sierra with snow and chain controls. Sierra passes could see a foot of snow or more.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Chance of showers then clearing at night. Highs near 50. Sierra highs in the low 30s with lighter snow.
CHRISTMAS: Partly cloudy with highs near 50. Partly cloudy in the Sierra with highs in the low 30s.
MONDAY: Chance of rain. Highs near 50. Sierra highs in the mid 30s with a chance of snow.
TUESDAY: Chance of mainly morning showers with highs in the low 50s. Sierra highs near 40 with a lingering chance of showers.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Sierra highs in the low 40s.
