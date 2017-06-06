Heat won't last as temp cool with chances of showers by the end of the week

It was a warm day yesterday, daytime highs were approximately 5 - 10 degrees above average. (Photo: ABC10 Weather Team)

We can expect warm temperatures again today, Tuesday, June 6, but temperatures turn cooler with showers by the end of the week.

It was a warm day Monday, June 5, with daytime highs approximately 5 - 10 degrees above average.

The average temp for this time of year is in the middle 80's across the valley. For Tuesday, brace for another hot and sunny afternoon:

Valley: Upper 80's to mid 90's

Delta: Strong breeze, gusty at times with highs in the upper 80's

Foothills: Mostly 80's, upper 70's in Pollock Pines, low 90's in Auburn, Jackson, Sonora, and Ione

Sierra: Mid to upper 70's with breezy conditions

Wet Weather By The End of Week:

On Thursday, we should expect showers mainly across I-80 and areas north. The rain shouldn't come until the evening with scattered showers into Friday morning.

On Friday, morning Valley showers are expected, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Foothills and Sierra. The potential rainfall totals are:

Valley: 0.10 – 1/4”

Foothills: 0.10 – 1/3”

Sierra: up to 1/2”

With rain comes cooler afternoons, with highs running 5 – 10 degrees below average. Valley spots will be even cooler, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70's.

