Heavy rain, flooding, Sierra snow and gusty winds this week

This week, be prepared for heavy rain, heavy winds, and Sierra snow.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento already has issued a Flood Watch, which starts tonight and runs until Wednesday afternoon. This watch includes periods of the heavy rain, which will move through Northern California. Because the ground is saturated from previous storms, there's worry that plus runoff from melted snow will have increased flooding concerns.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued. The west slope of the Sierra is under a warning until 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Lake Tahoe, the warning runs until 10 p.m. this evening.

To start off the week, expect snow and rain. The snow level will start off at 6,000’ and will rise to 6,700’. More wet weather is expected throughout the week, but it will be part of a warmer system. Snow levels will rise to 8,000’ – 9,000’ starting Tuesday. Cooler air moves back in towards the end of the week with chances of snow returning Friday, with snow level dropping below lake level.

During the week, winds will blow from the south at 20 – 40 miles per hour [MPH] with gusts hitting as high as 60 MPH. The gusty winds and snow will cause blowing snow and low visibility. The roads will be covered with snow and slippery. Commuters should plan for chain restrictions and dangerous driving conditions.

On top of all that, a wind advisory has also been issued. During this advisory, expect strong winds through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will come from the south at 20 – 30 MPH with higher gusts reaching 50 MPH. Residents can expect some downed tree limbs and power outages. Strong south winds may cause difficult driving conditions, especially for drivers traveling in the east/west directions.

