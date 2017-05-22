Hot today, but cooler as week progresses

Today’s heat will be near record. Modesto could break the old record heat of 100° with a forecast of 101°.

Last weekend was hot.

And if you like the high temperatures, you're in luck because the heat sticks around for the next couple of days.

For the beginning of the week, the sky will be sunny and heat could reach the low 100s. Stockton hit 100 degrees Sunday, the first triple digit temperature in the valley.

The heat sticks around Monday and Tuesday. For this time of year, average highs are in the low to mid 80s. Therefore, temperatures will run 10-15 degrees above average.

The heat sticks around Monday and Tuesday. For this time of year, average highs are in the low to mid 80s. Therefore, temperatures will run 10-15 degrees above average.

Temperatures will be a tad cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, but still slightly above average.

Temperatures will be a tad cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, but still above average.

As a reminder, hot temperatures are causing increased snowmelt, which increases water runoff. Because of that, rivers, creeks and streams are running high and fast. Be safe on the waters and wear a life jacket.

