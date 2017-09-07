National Hurricane Center: Irma to bring 'severe' conditions to Florida

The extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening Hurricane Irma is pushing its way toward the Florida coast Friday, Sept. 8. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There is a slight weakening trend with Hurricane Irma as the latest update pegs it as a 150-mph, Category 4 storm.

But "weakening" does not mean not powerful nor not extremely dangerous: a 150-mph wind is just that, bringing the threat of catastrophic damage.

Irma is about 80 miles northeast of Cabo Lucrecia, Cuba, and about 450 miles southeast of Miami as of the 8 a.m., Sept. 8, update from the National Hurricane Center.

The minimum central pressure is 927 mb.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Florida's west coast and the southern part of the state in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The watch is in effect from Anna Maria Island south to Bonita Beach, including Manatee, Sarasota and Highlands counties. Tropical storm force winds are anticipated 48 hours after the watch is declared.

The warnings include the Keys and an area of the peninsula including metro Miami and Lake Okeechobee. Storm surge warnings cover both coasts along the state's tip.

Irma’s wind speeds are forecast to decrease as it gets closer to the Florida Coast.

Here's a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the National Hurricane Center:

Category 1 - 74-95 mph sustained winds: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage

Category 2 - 96-110 mph sustained winds: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

Category 3 - 111-129 mph sustained winds: Devastating damage will occur

Category 4 - 130-156 mph sustained winds: Catastrophic damage will occur

Category 5 - 157 mph or higher sustained winds: Catastrophic damage will occur ("a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed)

Thousands of people have evacuated after the NHC issued hurricane warnings for South Florida. More than a half-million people have been ordered to leave the region ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public schools, colleges and universities to close Friday through Monday.

The governor told residents not to become complacent because the storm could have "major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast."

