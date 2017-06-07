Local 9 a.m. weather: June 7, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
18 cars stolen from parking garage in downtown Sacramento
-
What happens when you try to hug Jerry Seinfeld?
-
Sacramento bar raising money for bartender who died unexpectedly
-
Canadian family rescues Front Street puppy
-
Last Sacramento Kmart to close
-
Drones being used to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields
-
Kings Draft Workout: Harry Giles - Duke F/C
-
The London Essentials play Morning Blend
More Stories
-
California businesses join, pay for Gov. Brown's China tripJun. 7, 2017, 4:49 p.m.
-
9 businesses on Stockton's Miracle Mile closed due…Jun. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
Comey to Congress: President Trump told him 'I need loyalty'Jun. 7, 2017, 11:12 a.m.