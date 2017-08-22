Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017

TODAY: Becoming sunny with highs near 90�. Sierra highs in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the Sierra. Mostly cloudy with lows in t

KXTV 7:31 AM. PDT August 22, 2017

