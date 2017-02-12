Local A.M. weather: Feb. 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Oroville Dam's dangerous past
-
Mudslide halts traffic on I-80 near Baxter
-
ICE raids across Austin Friday
-
Flooding creates evacuations in Point Pleasant
-
Train derailment in Elk Grove
-
Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam
-
Flooding issues in Sacramento County
-
Floods take over Sacramento ag lands
-
DWR increasing water flow to Oroville spillway despite damages
-
Lake Oroville nearly full
More Stories
-
Water flowing over emergency spillway at Lake OrovilleFeb 11, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Evacuations advised for Point Pleasant residentsFeb 11, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Train derails in flood waters south of Elk GroveFeb 10, 2017, 1:52 p.m.