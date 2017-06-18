Local A.M. weather: June 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seven injured after multi-car collision on WB Business I-80
-
8-year-old honorary firefighter passes away after battle with leukemia
-
Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car
-
Two teens arrested in South Sacramento shooting
-
Pigs returned from Pig Island
-
America's 'Doomsday Plane' refueled by 'Big Sexy'
-
Kansas PG Frank Mason III holds a dunking exhibition in Sac, talks 2nd workout with Kings
-
12-year-old boy with Autism gets surprise "Pug Party"
-
Elk Grove trying to form beer destination for its residents
-
What's Bradford Anderson been up to?
More Stories
-
Hate crime discovered at Sacramento churchJun 18, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Woman, two children found dead in Modesto homeJun 18, 2017, 9:40 a.m.
-
Ride along with Sacramento Metro Fire water rescue teamJun 17, 2017, 6:26 p.m.