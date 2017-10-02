Local A.M. Weather: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

TODAY: Breezy. Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with Sierra highs in the low 50s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 50�. Breezy at times. Sierra lows in the mid 20s.

KXTV 9:06 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

