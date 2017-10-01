Local A.M. weather: Oct. 1, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friday Night Football Week 5 edition
-
Soldiers welcomed home by family following deployment in Kuwait
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
Memorial held for fallen California firefighters throughout the years
-
Local A.M. Weather: Sept. 30, 2017
-
#TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters
-
California 'Dreamers' filing DACA renewal applications as deadline approaches
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Annual Greek Festival to hit Sacramento next week
More Stories
-
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more helpSep 30, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
-
California Firefighters Memorial adds 31 namesSep 30, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
-
Fairfield police investigating animal cruelty after…Sep 29, 2017, 5:30 p.m.