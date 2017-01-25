Local P.M. weather: Jan. 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brewery owner makes controversial women's march post
-
Squaw Valley technician killed in accident
-
Ski patroller was the "best of the best" in avalanche control
-
Controversial post about women's march
-
Gov. Jerry Brown to give State of the State address
-
A convicted child molester relocating to Lincoln
-
More fallout from JJ Clavo killing
-
Remembering Fire Capt. Daniel Havicus
-
Protests spark in Sacramento over Dakota access pipeline
-
Fake bills passed at Walmart
More Stories
-
Suspect arrested in Vacaville 34-year-old cold case homicideJan 25, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
How does this year's flu season in California…Jan 25, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Sacramento will stay a sanctuary city despite…Jan 25, 2017, 6:17 p.m.