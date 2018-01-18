Most of northern Nevada under winter watches, warnings

Flurries pushing in the Sierra (June 11, 2017) (Photo: CHP - Truckee)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Winter storm watches and advisories have been expanded across nearly all of northern Nevada ahead of a cold front that's bearing down on the Sierra with the potential for heavy snowfall and damaging winds.

As much as 2 feet of snow is possible Thursday into Friday in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

A high-wind warning is in effect for most of the Sierra's eastern front, including Reno and Carson City, until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The strongest winds are expected Thursday evening, with gusts in excess of 100 mph possible over the Sierra ridgetops.

The National Weather Service also has issued a winter weather advisory for north-central and northeast Nevada effective Friday from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.

