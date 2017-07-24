KXTV
Close

Much cooler weather coming

Michelle Apon, KXTV 7:43 AM. PDT July 24, 2017

Monday is here and we're going to get another break from the heat.

Well, kind of. It's funny how temps in the 90s is a break from the heat. 

Today’s big weather story is the heat — or the lack there of. Expect cooler temps Monday and Tuesday, about 5-10 degrees cooler, than what we experience over the weekend.

Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

Today’s high temperatures include: 

  • Valley: Sunny with upper 80s to low 90s
  • San Joaquin Valley: Sunny with mid to upper 90s
  • Lower Foothills: Sunny in the lower 90s
  • Upper Foothills: Sunny with mid to upper 80s
  • Delta: Mostly sunny, with upper 80s and wind gusts from the southwest between10-15 mph
  • Sierra: Mostly sunny, with low 80s and a chance of thunderstorms

via GIPHY

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories