Much cooler weather coming

Forecast for Monday, July 24. (Photo: ABC10)

Monday is here and we're going to get another break from the heat.

Well, kind of. It's funny how temps in the 90s is a break from the heat.

Today’s big weather story is the heat — or the lack there of. Expect cooler temps Monday and Tuesday, about 5-10 degrees cooler, than what we experience over the weekend.

Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

High temp for Monday, July 24. (Photo: ABC10)

Today’s high temperatures include:

Valley: Sunny with upper 80s to low 90s

San Joaquin Valley: Sunny with mid to upper 90s

Lower Foothills: Sunny in the lower 90s

Upper Foothills: Sunny with mid to upper 80s

Delta: Mostly sunny, with upper 80s and wind gusts from the southwest between10-15 mph

Sierra: Mostly sunny, with low 80s and a chance of thunderstorms

