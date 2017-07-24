Much cooler weather coming

Monday is here and we're going to get another break from the heat.
Well, kind of. It's funny how temps in the 90s is a break from the heat.
Today’s big weather story is the heat — or the lack there of. Expect cooler temps Monday and Tuesday, about 5-10 degrees cooler, than what we experience over the weekend.
Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.
Today’s high temperatures include:
- Valley: Sunny with upper 80s to low 90s
- San Joaquin Valley: Sunny with mid to upper 90s
- Lower Foothills: Sunny in the lower 90s
- Upper Foothills: Sunny with mid to upper 80s
- Delta: Mostly sunny, with upper 80s and wind gusts from the southwest between10-15 mph
- Sierra: Mostly sunny, with low 80s and a chance of thunderstorms
