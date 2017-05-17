Next few days: Sunny and heating up

Highs will be running approximately 10 to 15 degrees above average. Next week, daytime highs will in the upper 90s with the potential for triple digit heat! Monday could be the first 100-degree day across the valley.

After cloudy skies and showers earlier this week, temperatures are beginning to rise.

On Wednesday, May 17, expect dry and sunny weather with a breezy afternoon.

Highs will be warmer than yesterday, however, temperatures will still be a few degrees shy of the average, which runs around 80 degrees this time of year.

Wednesday also looks like it'll be breezy, with winds coming from the southwest, varying between 10-20 mph, and in some areas, reaching as high as 30 mph.

Over the next few days, a building ridge over the region will result in warmer temperatures and drier weather.

Skies will be sunny!

