P.M. Weather: June 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car
-
Could Phoenix shut down at 120 degrees?
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Family of Rancho Cordova girl killed in crash receiving support from strangers
-
Pet owners need to be aware of hot asphalt
-
Placerville stabbing homicide arrested near US-Mexico border
-
Press conference regarding stolen Los Angeles police vehicles
-
America's 'Doomsday Plane' refueled by 'Big Sexy'
-
Search continues for man accused of sexually assaulting child, breaking into home
-
Kansas PG Frank Mason III holds a dunking exhibition in Sac, talks 2nd workout with Kings
More Stories
-
Ways to enjoy Sacramento and keep cool this weekendJun 16, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
List of Sacramento City/County cooling centers for 2017Jun 16, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Why dog owners need to watch out for asphaltJun 15, 2017, 9:50 p.m.