Reno's streak of 90-plus degrees ends; 51 consecutive days

Sun in sky (Photo: Comstock, (c) Comstock)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The longest stretch of 90-degree heat ever recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport came to an end over the weekend after 51 consecutive days.

That's more than two weeks longer than the previous record-stretch of 35 straight days of the high reaching 90 degrees or more in 2010.

The National Weather Service says Sunday's high topped out at 89 degrees. It's the first time the high in Reno had fallen below 90 since it was 88 degrees on June 15.

Reno's high has reached triple digits 12 times so far this year. That's one shy of the record-13 times the mercury reached 100 degrees or hotter in 1972. Airport records have been kept since 1937.

Reno's high is forecast in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, but expected to return to 90 degrees or warmer the rest of the week.

© 2017 KXTV-TV