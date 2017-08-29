LIVE VIDEO: Harvey makes landfall again, flash flooding in Southeast Texas

Flooding caused by Tropical Storm H. arvey in Port Arthur near the Motiva refinery on Aug. 29, 2017

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS - The situation in Port Arthur turned desperate during the early morning hours as Tropical Storm Harvey is causing mass road closures, flooding, and evacuations.

The Mayor of Port Arthur has described the situation as "the whole city" being underwater. Derrick Freeman added that part of their rescue team was also having to fight an apartment fire while rescuing residents from that same complex.

Port Arthur is "being overwhelmed with calls for service," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said, with hundreds if not thousands of homes inundated with water.

"There are people that are needing to be rescued and evacuated, brought to sheltering areas and given the nighttime hours, the darkness, it's impossible to wage a boat rescue and we simply don't have enough high-water vehicles that are available to us," Branick explained. He did say that some evacuations are happening, like in the Grove area where they evacuated around 100 people.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Marcus McLellan said they suspended rescue operations until daylight but crews answered 911 overnight. About 50 people are on the list for rescue, in mostly rural and outlying areas of the county.

Volunteers an call the emergency line at 409-835-8757 to help with rescue operations.

The city is now sending dump trucks into different neighborhoods across the city, according to Freeman.

Flooding has even forced the shelter set up at the Civic Center to evacuate because it began to flood. Evacuees there are being taken to the Carl Parker Center.





Wednesday updates:

4:52 a.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus McClellan said the sheriff's office is working on "a number of additional rescues" following early morning rains. Deputies are expecting to conduct at least 50-60 water rescues in rural areas after day break.

"Be ready to be picked up," McClellan advised. 'We don't want to spend so much time waiting for you to get your things together."

4:37 a.m.

The Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Office of Emergency Management reported a tornado touched down at US 190 and Jamestown road in Newton County just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The tornado, which contained lots of debris, did not appear on weather service radar according to the emergency management office.

2:55 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall once again, this time in Cameron, Louisiana. Winds were hitting about 40 miles per hour at the time.

2:15 a.m.

Port Arthur Mayor Freeman says they are moving evacuees from the civic center to the Carl Parker Center at LSC-PA because the civic center had started to flood.

12:55 a.m.

Members of the "Cajun Navy" are in Southeast Texas working to rescue residents in flooding areas.

If you need to be rescued you add your name to a form the group uses to dispatch their volunteers.

Residents may still call 911 if their life is in danger.

12:08 a.m.

There is currently an apartment fire in Port Arthur behind the old YMCA.

Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman has pledged that they will rescue people saying... "Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming! If you called, we are coming."

10:35 p.m.

Well this can't be good...

10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey's forecast track eases east of Cameron, LA

with a landfall overnight. Currently, the storm has winds of 50 mph and is moving NE at 6 mph

8:00 p.m.

The body of a woman was found Tuesday evening in a drainage ditch west of Interstate 10 along with her infant daughter who survived.

4:50 p.m.

The Beaumont Police Department has announced that it and the City of Beaumont will be suspending water evacuations at nightfall unless the situation is a life and death emergency.

Residents who feel they may need to be rescued from their home because of rising flood waters should call 3-1-1 for assistance now according to the police department.

Currently only voluntary evacuation orders are in effect for residents who reside North of Broussard Road, and live on the following streets: Best Road, Hillcrest Drive, Crest Drive, Stonetown Road, Loop Road, Oak Ridge Street, Pine Ridge Street, the 8000 Block of Mitchell Road, Carpenter Road, Bayou Lane, and the 11600 Block of Jamestown Street.

4:45 p.m.

Vidor has imposed a 7 p.m. 7 a.m. curfew effective until further notice. The city asks that residents stay home and call 911 if they need to be evacuated.

3:30 p.m.

TxDot reports that the Rainbow Bridge has been shut down due to high water at the foot of the bridge.

TxDOT reports Southbound U.S. 69 between Lumberton and Beaumont is shut down due to water over the roadway.

The city of Beaumont is NOT providing sandbags today all of their available staff are out in the field mitigating flood related issues.

3:00 p.m.

The Beaumont Police Department is asking that anyone wanting to donate food for residents in the shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center to please call and coordinate and NOT just show up to drop off food.

The city understands the well-meaning intentions of these gestures but there are health and safety guidelines they must be followed.

Anyone wishing to supply food to the shelter should call Pat Grimes at (409) 504-3743.

2:35 p.m.

The City of Beaumont is NOT turning off the water.

The Beaumont Polcie department reports that the 911 Operations Center and 3-1-1 have received a large number of calls from residents asking if the City is turning off water utilities. This is NOT CORRECT. At this time the water utilities are functioning properly and there is no plan to turn off water.

Police ask that you monitor local media and OFFICIAL websites such as the City of Beaumont website and the Beaumont Police Facebook Page.

You can also go to www.setinfo.org to see official press releases from the City of Beaumont.

There is widespread inaccurate information being circulated and we want to encourage everyone to only get their information only from official sources.

1:25 p.m. Tuesday

Sandbags are currently available for NEDERLAND RESIDENTS at the Nederland Service Center at 515 Hardy Avenue.

Residents must be prepared to bag their own sandbags, and there is a limit of 8 per household.

12:45 p.m.Tuesday

Orange County has issued a VOLUNTARY evacuation order for

11 a.m. Tuesday

Jefferson County Drainage District Six has released some rainfall totals and some fo them are well over 10 inches.

10 a.m. Tuesday

Several Beaumont independent School District bus drivers are ferrying residents to the shelter at the civic center in downtown Beaumont Tuesday according to the district.





The drivers on their own approached BISD and asked if they could use the buses and drive on their own time to help their fellow Southeast Texans according to BISD.

7:30 p.m.

TxDot announced that Interstate 10 between Beaumont and WInnie was shut down in both directions due to several inches of water flowing across the roadway.

I10 EAST & WESTBOUND between BMT & Winnie now CLOSED #Harvey pic.twitter.com/sgH1yAdk90 — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) August 29, 2017

6 p.m.

Statement from Jefferson County...

The National Weather Service forecasting another 8 to 15 inches of rain in Southeast Texas.

Record river flooding is possible on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake, Bevil Oaks and Northwest Forest.

Major flooding is forecast for Village Creek near Kountze, and the Neches River near the salt water barrier and Beaumont.

The water runoff will be slow and additional flooding may be expected in North and West Jefferson County to include China, Nome, Hamshire, Labelle and Fannett.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes tonight and tomorrow.

4:45 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation has closed all westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at Smith Road due to flooding.

All traffic will be diverted from Interstate 10 to the Smith Road exit.

4:40 p.m.

The City of Beaumont has ordered a VOLUNTARY evacuation of SPECIFIC areas of north Beaumont.

Residents needing assistance with evacuations from their home should call 311.





Areas include...

Residents who reside North of Broussard Road

Best Road

Hillcrest Drive

Crest Drive

Stonetown Road

Loop Road

Oak Ridge Street

Pine Ridge Street

8000 Block of Mitchell Road

Carpenter Road

Bayou Lane

11600 Block of Jamestown Street

4:25 p.m.

More than 100 people have have been rescued by emergency workers over the past two days.

Official totals will not be available until after the flood waters have receded, but 12News has some early estimates by county officials.

Here are some early numbers on how many have been pulled from flooded houses, neighborhoods and vehicles...

Jefferson County: 106

Hardin County: 65

Orange County: 20 The estimate from Orange County does not include those rescued by city firefighters, only those rescued through county resources.



More rain is expected over our already water-logged area so rescuers are standing by for the call if needed.

3:40 p.m.

Newton County has ordered a VOLUNTARY evacuation of low-lying areas along the Sabine River.

3:20 p.m.

Bob Bowers Civic Center opened as shelter in Port Arthur - NO mandatory evacuations ordered in PA

3:18 p.m.

New tornado warning for parts of Jefferson County due to a radar indicated cell.

This storm is moving to the northwest at 10 mph. Seek shelter if you are within the red outlined area.

New tornado warning for portions of Jefferson County until 3:45 PM. This is a radar indicated cell. pic.twitter.com/bSO2DEXcxR — Eric Brill (@EBrillWx) August 28, 2017

2:35 p.m.

Hardin County has ordered a VOLUNTARY evacuation low-lying areas of the Neches River, Pine Island Bayou and Village Creek.

2:30 p.m.

Tornado warning for Central Jefferson County for a radar indicated storm.

This cell is moving to the northwest at around 15 mph. Seek shelter if you are within the red outlined area.

1:30 p.m. Monday

The Jefferson County Sherif's Office reports that there is water over the roadway along Interstate 10 near Hamshire Road at mile 833 as well as near Smith Road.

The water is passable for 18-wheelers and higher trucks and vehicles. Small cars should avoid these areas and possibly use Highway 90.

TxDot reports that several spots along IH-10 between Beaumont and Winnie have water over the road.

Low profile and small vehicles should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

1 p.m. Monday

Jasper County has ordered a VOLUNTARY evacuation for residents in low lying areas of near the Angelina and Neches Rivers.

12:30 p.m. Monday

Jefferson County has ordered a MANDATORY evacuation of Bevil Oaks and Northwest Forest. Those neighborhoods are near Pine Island Bayou. Bevil Oaks was the scene of major flooding from the bayou in the early 90's.

12:15 p.m. Monday

A MANDATORY evacuation order has been issued in Tyler County for residents in low lying flood prone areas.

11:15 a.m.

The flood gates at Hwy 365 and Rodair Gulley have been be closed. This will close Hwy 365 completely at that spot.

8:45 a.m. Monday



The Sunchase neighborhood in Hamshire was flooding this morning.

Sun Chase neighborhood underwater pic.twitter.com/8TKYN6UiPN — William Blanchette (@blanchettetv) August 28, 2017

Check out this sweet doggie rescue caught by 12News' Jacque Masse in Hanshire's Sun Chase neighborhood!

A dog was saved from the flooded streets of the sun chase neighborhood in Hamshire. pic.twitter.com/AXzEWzdZes — Jacque Masse (@jmasse12news) August 28, 2017

9:15 p.m. Sunday

Bands of rain continue to rotate around Harvey. Looks like we are going to see a lot of rain over the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/xZeg1mnneo — Eric Brill (@EBrillWx) August 28, 2017

8:40 p.m. Sunday

7:15 p.m. Sunday

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)reports that within the last 24-hour time period, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties have received an enormous amount of rainfall which has led to localized flooding along city streets, frontage roads and major highways.

Visit DriveTexas.org for questions about road conditions inclduing the most current information on Texas road closures and highway conditions.

6:50 p.m. Sunday

Rumor Control info is available now on a drop-down on the FEMA Harvey Disaster Page.

