Storm Watch: Wind gusts at 174 MPH in Alpine Meadows

The strongest wind and heaviest rain in the Sacramento area should be between now to 4 p.m.

There will be gust up to 40 miles per hour only in the valley and stronger until 6 p.m. or so, The strongest winds are currently in the mountains with wind gusts at the top of Alpine Meadows of 174 miles per hour.

Stream and creek flooding should peak with the strongest rain happening in the afternoon and evening. Expect the bigger rivers to fill and should hit flood stages later tonight and tomorrow morning even after the rain slows down and stops in some cases, according to the ABC10 Weather team.

The local rivers expected to flood include the upper Sacramento River, Feather River, Cosumnes south of Elk Grove, Truckee and various other smaller creeks and streams. All of the other rivers not mentioned like the American River are expected to run very high, but not flood stage at this point.

The rain will slow overnight, but with the cold moving in, snow will become a much bigger factor in the mountains during the afternoon tomorrow and into Tuesday.

Also, with the recent high volume of rain and wind conditions, power outages will increase with tree branches coming down as well as full trees with stronger gusts.

Squaw Valley is dealing with gust that continues to rise as well:

We have seen quite a bit or rainy and windy weather and some of the flooding issues are still to come.

