Stunning! Watch the northern lights over Michigan bridge

Michiganders were prepared for a possible light show late Sunday night into early Monday morning thanks to a geomagnetic storm from the sun.
At least one Michigan resident was able to view the aurora borealis in all its glory.
Dustin Dilworth of D3 Imagery captured this stunning look at the auroras - also known as the northern lights - over the Mackinac Bridge between 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Check out more of Dilworth's work on his Facebook page at D3 Imagery.
NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm warning over the weekend with a G2 (moderate) classification, making auroras visible in northern parts of the United States this morning. That included Michigan, though there have been no reports (yet) of anyone seeing the auroras as far south as Detroit.
Another Twitter user, "Isaac JC Diener," captured the northern lights a day earlier in Hancock, located next to Houghton in the Upper Peninsula.
A couple of pics from this mornings #NorthernLights sub-storm in Hancock, MI. #AuroraBorealis #StormHour @StormHour @TheUmno @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/IVRlIv1rgF— Isaac JC Diener (@isaac_diener) July 16, 2017
Improved time-lapse from last night's #NorthernLights show in Hancock, MI. Slowed down the speed a bit. #AuroraBorealis #SpaceWeather pic.twitter.com/VgoBZHux8V— Isaac JC Diener (@isaac_diener) July 17, 2017
