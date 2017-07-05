The Valley sees summer showers

Thunderstorms prompt Red Flag Warning in the Sierra (July 5, 2017) (Photo: ABC10 Weather)

A midday treat for some folks in the valley as sprinkles around a weak weather disturbance moved through bringing a few summer showers.

The day started with sun but building clouds managed to draw in some moisture from the Southwest. Little to no accumulation was recorded.

The showers and storms are bringing a renewed risk of fire danger to the Sierra. Isolated thunderstorms are possible which brings the threat of lighting. This can spark wildfires in the drying terrain of the higher elevations. Parts of the Sierra and western Nevada remain under Red Flag Warnings.

Dry and much warmer weather is expected for the valley the rest of the week. The Sierra will continue to a chance of thunderstorms this weekend and next week.

