The heat goes on! Near record heat in Nothern California today

It’s been a stretch of hot weather the past few days.

Daytime high temperatures have been running 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Usually, high temperatures are in the middle 70s.

The heat will peak today with the potential for record highs. Today’s forecast across the valley could tie records in Sacramento, Stockton and in Modesto.

It will be very warm across South Lake Tahoe and will be a few degrees shy of the record. San Jose airport could potentially break it’s old record of 90° with a forecast of 91° this afternoon.

In other northern California spots:

Redding could tie it’s record of 95°.

Napa could beat it’s old record of 88° with a forecast of 92° today.

Concord could beat it’s old record of 92° with a forecast of 93° today.

Looking back across the valley, temperatures climbed each and every day.

Looking ahead: the heat peaks today. Thursday will be warm and then it’s much cooler on Friday.

