The rain, wind, and snow are back

Here is the timing of when you can expect the wet weather

The first storm that moves in could bring three-fourths to 1.5 inches of rain across the valley. The heaviest part of the storm will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another wave of heavy rain will move in Friday morning. Therefore, plan on wet morning commutes Thursday and Friday.

Heavy winds will accompany this storm, which will pick-up on Thursday. Wind gusts will range between 30-40 miles per hour [mph]. These gusts could be strong enough to break-off branches and down trees, as well as cause power outages.

If you plan to travel to the Sierra, snow levels will drop to 5,700’ Wednesday night, heading into Thursday morning. Throughout the rest of the week, warm air will move in, causing the snow to rise to 7,000’ by Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, snow levels should be at 6,700’, dropping to 5,900’ by the afternoon. On Saturday, the snow level should reach 6,100’ with a chance of snow.

As this storm wraps up, another storm should begin approaching late Sunday and last through Tuesday.

