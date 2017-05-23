Tuesday equals another scorcher

We could potential tie or set new records today.

Welp, the heat is back in the forecast for another day.

We have another hot day in store with high temperatures forecasted to reach near 100 degrees.

We could potentially tie or set new records today in several areas:

Sacramento is forecasted to reach 98 degrees could break the old record of 97 degrees set in 1982.

Modesto is forecasted to reach 99 degrees and could tie the old record that was set back in 2001.

Redding is forecasted to reach 104 degrees and could beat the old record of 101 degrees set back in 2000.

Monday’s record heat:

Modesto reached 100 degrees, tying the old record of 100 set back in 1967.

Redding reached 102 degrees, beating the old record of 100 set back in 2001.

Red Bluff reached 103 degrees, tying the old record of 103 set back in 1941.

Over the next few days, cooler (close to average) temperatures are back



Over the next few days, cooler (close to average) temperatures are back

© 2017 KXTV-TV