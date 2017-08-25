Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 11:18 AM. PDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice East HS coach on leave over forced splits Local coach discusses viral cheerleading video Galt student earns rare feat, achieves perfect ACT score Sacramento launches new security system at Sacramento RT stations Message in a bottled found after 36 years Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits 'Be Like Mike': Kids remember Sgt. Michael Pershall Harvey upgraded to a hurricane Beer, Beer and more Beer! More Stories School canceled at Elk Grove HS due to power outage Aug 25, 2017, 10:48 a.m. Kids remember Sgt. Michael Pershall and his impact… Aug 24, 2017, 10:50 p.m. Missing 10-year-old boy found safe Aug 25, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs